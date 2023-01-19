KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The National Football League (NFL) announced Thursday the Kansas City Chiefs will make their debut in Germany in 2023.

“We are incredibly excited to put the Kansas City Chiefs and all of Chiefs Kingdom on the international stage with a Germany game in 2023,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a press release.

“We’ve aggressively pursued this opportunity because we know how passionate German fans are about NFL football and we’re committed to the international growth of the game as well as our brand. We think we’ll be able to provide the right mix of opportunities for our existing Season Ticket Members and domestic fans while also creating unique experiences that will make this memorable for German fans as well.”

According to the NFL, there will be five international games next season. The Chiefs and the New England Patriots will each play in Germany during the 2023 regular season.

The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will each play international games in London in 2023.

This will be the third regular season international game in Chiefs’ franchise history. The team previously played the Detroit Lions at London’s Wembley Stadium in Nov. 2015 and the Los Angeles Chargers at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca in Nov. 2019. The Chiefs are currently 2-0 in regular season international games.

Final details on dates, matchups, kick-off times and host cities will be announced later this year when the full 2023 schedule is released. The NFL has previously confirmed that Munich and Frankfurt will host games over the next four years.