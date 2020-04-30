Kansas City city council to vote on whether to spend $42 million on Northland youth soccer complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you build it, they will come. That is the message from those who want a youth soccer complex in the Northland.

Kansas City city council will vote Thursday afternoon whether to fund a $42 million youth soccer complex.

One concern from some council members is if they might need that money elsewhere due to the the expected impact of the coronavirus on the local economy.

Work is already underway at the site northwest of 152-Highway and North Platte Purchase Road.

Private developers plan to invest $240 million on building hotels and restaurants around the fields – but if the fields aren’t built, they most likely won’t build either.

Supporters of this project say right now, Northland soccer parents drive hours every week to take their kids to practices and games at the other four soccer complexes in Overland Park, Olathe, KCK and Swope Park.

With no soccer complex north of the river, they have no choice.

This one would be similar with 12 turf fields, and Sporting KC would run it.

Supporters expect the city would collect around $14 million a year in taxes from those who would travel to KC for soccer tournaments and spend their money on hotels, food and games.

“There’s thousands of people that migrate out of KCMO and go else in the metro area to have their tournaments in their league play,” Executive Director of Platte County EDC Matt Tapp said. “What better way than to recapture that or to stop that leakage.”

“For anyone who has kids, they know that these things are real revenue generators,” special project coordinator Alicia Stephens added. “Yes, we have an initial investment upfront, there is a cost upfront, but we believe what it will pay back when it’s up and fully running.”

The $42 million bond would not be paid back using money from the general fund but other tax revenue sources.