Kansas City climbing hottest job market rankings, breaches top 20

KANSAS CITY — Kansas City has climbed higher in the rankings of the hottest job markets in the top 381 U.S. metro areas.

The Wall Street Journal crunched data on Monday from Moody’s Analytics that examined five metrics: unemployment, labor force participation rate, job growth, labor force growth and wage growth, according to the WSJ story. The final results divided scores among metros with more than 1 million people and those with fewer than that.

Although Kansas City didn’t make the top 10, it did climb four spots to No. 20. The metro area came in at No. 9 for labor force participation (68.8%), its highest ranking in one of the five metrics.

These rankings are significant in that they are above Kansas City’s market population ranking, which puts Kansas City at the 32nd largest market. By comparison, St. Louis dropped four spots from last year to No. 31, despite being ranked 23rd for market size.

Leading the way in the rankings were two Southern cities experiencing rapid growth in tech jobs and offering vibrant music scenes. Austin, Texas, came in at No. 1 for the second consecutive year, and Nashville, Tenn., jumped from No. 7 to No. 2.

Story originally by the Kansas City Business Journal.