KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Kansas City is making some adjustments this week due to continued subzero temperatures.

Kansas City announced trash services are being canceled Tuesday and will instead begin Wednesday for households that normally have pickup on Tuesday.

Households that have Monday trash service, who did not receive pickup this week because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, will not receive service until Jan. 22.

After trash service was delayed several days last week and again this week, Kansas City leaders said all households will be allowed to put out four bags.

Here’s a better visual of the Kansas City trash service schedule this week:

Trash delay the week of Martin Luther King Jr. holiday (photo via Kansas City)

All bulky item pickup appointments will also be rescheduled.

City Hall, Municipal Court

Kansas City leaders also said they will close City Hall on Tuesday with city staff working remotely.

The Kansas City Municipal Court will remain open for business and all hearings will go on as scheduled. Anyone with questions about a court hearing can email court@kcmo.org or call 816-514-2700.

Warming centers, shelters

Three of Kansas City’s community centers are open as warming centers as the area continues to see frigid weather. These facilities do no offer food, beds or services.

Gregg/Klice Community Center

1600 John Buck O’Neil Way

Monday-Thursday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Line Creek Community Center

5940 N.W. Waukomis Drive

Monday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Southeast Community Center

4201 E. 63rd St.

Monday-Thursday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone who needs food, beds or services can call Zero KC’s hotline 816-513-3699 or visit one of these Zero KC access sites:

Hope Faith

705 Virginia Ave.; 816-471-HOPE (4673)

705 Virginia Ave.; 816-471-HOPE (4673) Hope City

5101 E 24th St.; 816-241-9931

5101 E 24th St.; 816-241-9931 Unity Southeast

3421 E Meyer Blvd.; 816-841-1402

3421 E Meyer Blvd.; 816-841-1402 True Light Family Resource Center

712 E 31st St.; 816-561-1700