KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Kansas City is making some adjustments this week due to continued subzero temperatures.
Kansas City announced trash services are being canceled Tuesday and will instead begin Wednesday for households that normally have pickup on Tuesday.
Households that have Monday trash service, who did not receive pickup this week because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, will not receive service until Jan. 22.
After trash service was delayed several days last week and again this week, Kansas City leaders said all households will be allowed to put out four bags.
Here’s a better visual of the Kansas City trash service schedule this week:
All bulky item pickup appointments will also be rescheduled.
City Hall, Municipal Court
Kansas City leaders also said they will close City Hall on Tuesday with city staff working remotely.
The Kansas City Municipal Court will remain open for business and all hearings will go on as scheduled. Anyone with questions about a court hearing can email court@kcmo.org or call 816-514-2700.
Warming centers, shelters
Three of Kansas City’s community centers are open as warming centers as the area continues to see frigid weather. These facilities do no offer food, beds or services.
Gregg/Klice Community Center
1600 John Buck O’Neil Way
- Monday-Thursday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Line Creek Community Center
5940 N.W. Waukomis Drive
- Monday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tuesday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Southeast Community Center
4201 E. 63rd St.
- Monday-Thursday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Anyone who needs food, beds or services can call Zero KC’s hotline 816-513-3699 or visit one of these Zero KC access sites:
- Hope Faith
705 Virginia Ave.; 816-471-HOPE (4673)
- Hope City
5101 E 24th St.; 816-241-9931
- Unity Southeast
3421 E Meyer Blvd.; 816-841-1402
- True Light Family Resource Center
712 E 31st St.; 816-561-1700