Kansas City clothing brand Charlie Hustle releases Monarchs Baseball line

News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Popular clothing brand Charlie Hustle has released a new line inspired by a historic KC baseball team name that’s suiting up once again.

The Monarchs are making a comeback in Kansas City. The old Negro Leagues team name is getting repurposed, replacing the T-Bones as the name of Kansas City’s American Association team.

“Since the Monarchs are coming back, we wanted to release a brand new collection that really speaks to the history and the nostalgia of this team and the excitement for what is coming,” Ryan Fortney, store manager, told FOX4.

Fortney said a portion of the proceeds will go back to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, who they’ve partnered with in this release.

The lineup includes five unisex t-shirts, two wool-paneled baseball hats, a pennant and an enamel pin. See the embedded video in this story for a closer look.

“With ten league championships before integration, the Monarchs were truly baseball royalty,” said Chase McAnulty, founder and CEO of Charlie Hustle, said in a statement. “We wanted to create a collection that paid tribute to the team’s past, while preparing fans for a new generation of baseball.”

All clothing items are available in store or on Charlie Hustle’s website.

Picture of Monarchs apparel from Charlie Hustle
