KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday is National Coffee Day! Many Americans will celebrate with a cup of joe, but will not be celebrating the price tag that comes with it. The cost of coffee is up significantly from last year.

“Absolutely everything has gone up,” owner of Cafe Ollama, Lesley Reyes said.

She and her husband opened Cafe Ollama in the crossroads last year.

Since then, the cost of coffee has increased by about 17%, according to the consumer price index.

It’s not just the coffee, Reyes said they’ve seen a dramatic increase in cost of supplies, from straws and lids to the cups the coffee comes in.

In 2021, they paid $69 for a box of a thousand plastic cups. Now, that same box costs about $114.

“We never want to make a cup of coffee unreachable to anybody,” Reyes said, “but at the same time, we have to really see where we can make up for that.”

Reyes said most everything they purchase has gone up by 20%.

She said Ollama will try to keep their prices down as they continue to face elevated costs.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.