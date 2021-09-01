Kansas City commits to electric vehicles for all future fleet purchases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is taking another step toward going green.

On Wednesday, City Manager Brian Platt announced that all the city’s new fleet purchases must be full battery electric vehicles where available.

That means future buses, city vehicles and more will all be electric. Some city vehicles, like a fire truck, might not have an electric option, but city spokesperson Maggie Green said when there is, Kansas City will be “purchasing electric from here on out.”

The city already has about 15 electric vehicles in its fleet. Two new electric buses just hit the streets earlier this spring.

“This is a big and bold step toward cleaner air, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and decreasing the city’s dependence on fossil fuels,” Platt said in a news release. “We all want cleaner air in Kansas City, and to reduce our impact on the planet for future generations.”

Platt signed a new administrative regulation Wednesday to put the policy into effect.

Kansas City has already pledged to be climate neutral citywide by 2040. Advocates argue it’s desperately needed, considering there’s a high rate of asthma among residents in central Kansas City and air pollution is a big contributing factor.

“The municipal fleet produces approximately 15% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions,” said Andy Savastino, the city’s chief environmental officer. “Electrification of our fleet is a necessary step to reach the city’s goal of carbon neutrality for municipal operations by 2030.”