KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Council has unanimously approved a plan to turn the old Satchel Paige home into a museum.

Vincent Gauthier said he’s a big sports fan and likes urban redevelopment.

“As a friend of mine shared with me the other day, this is kind of one of those magical moments,” he said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday. “It just kind of seems meant to be.”

Gauthier is a partner in the group Pitch Perfect. They’re the ones who plan to redevelop Paige’s home into a museum in the Santa Fe area on 28th Street, just east of Prospect.

The president of the neighborhood council said Gauthier’s team came forward to talk about the zoning changes and there were no negative responses from the neighborhood.

“We are over excited about this project,” Santa Fe Area Council President Marquita Taylor said during the Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee meeting Wednesday. “We are looking forward to the next couple of years when this $3.5 million project is complete.”

The Planning and Development Committee passed the measure Wednesday. Thursday, the city council passed it by a vote of 12-0.

“It was a project that was long overdue,” Councilmember Lee Barnes said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday. “But it’s one that I think we’re going to be proud of and pleased that the city stepped in and the neighborhood preservation, Historic Kansas City, they stepped in with dollars.”

Gauthier said he’s had a fantastic experience with both Paige’s family and the neighborhood.

“I hate to say this because I don’t want to jinx it, but we could hardly ask for better support. I mean that’s all there is to it,” he said.

Gauthier said construction could start at the end of this year. He’d love to have it open by the end of 2024.

