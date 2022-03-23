KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Council’s finance committee continues to debate pulling millions out of the police department’s budget for a special fund.

With budget talks ramping up, council members have choices to make to ensure taxpayer money is actually spent on putting more cops on the streets.

Once again some members of the city council want to create a separate community policing fund and put $33 million in it that otherwise would go directly to the Kansas City Police Department.

Kansas City police still would receive 20% of the city’s general revenues, as required by state law.

Council members said they have given the police department money in previous years for pay raises and to hire new officers, but commanders instead chose to spend the money on other things, including lawsuit settlements.

By creating a separate fund primarily for police staffing, council members said the police chief would have to request grants, and council members would have more control over making sure tax dollars are dedicated to staffing and pay raises.

Many in the police department oppose the changes, arguing the community fund also would be open to spending from outside groups.

“I’m concerned that your amendment will cause us to have to fire police officers,” police commissioner Kathy Dean said, “and I don’t ever want that to happen — ever.”

Mayor Quinton Lucas is proposing an alternative, which would still create a separate fund with $33 million, but police would have control over the fund and only police could spend that money.

The mayor said an agreement reached between the police board and the city gives him confidence that police will no longer siphon tax money away from staffing and personnel costs.

Debate continued Wednesday afternoon, but the council seemed divided on which path is best to achieve greater accountability in how police spend taxpayers’ money.

This story will be updated with further developments Wednesday. FOX4 will also have continuing coverage on FOX4 News at 5 and 6 p.m.