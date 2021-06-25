Kansas City Council extends funding for homeless hotels until July 15

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Council has extended funding for some of the city’s unhoused residents to stay in city-funded hotels until mid-July.

The council voted to approve $1.9 million to pay for the hotel rooms. The money pays for the time tenants have already occupied the hotels and extends that funding until July 15.

So, what happens next?

Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw, who has been at the forefront of housing policy at city hall, says they’re working to come up with a plan.

“We are looking at other options for them. Other options, as we still have the shelter providers in the city, so we’re hopeful that the other solutions that the city manager and the team are working on that we can be able to find placement for as many as we can.”

A proposal to build a pallet home park for the homeless will go before city council Thursday, July 1.