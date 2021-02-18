$36 million Northland soccer complex gets green light from Kansas City Council

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After more than an hour of discussion about the project, the Kansas City Council voted 8-4 Thursday to seal the deal on a new soccer complex in the Northland.

But it didn’t come without some pushback.

Third District Councilman Brandon Ellington argued that now is not the time to fund a $36 million soccer complex.

“Y’all want me to help pass a contract that codifies all rights away from the city when it’s extremely transparent the issues of underserved populations,” Ellington said.

More than 1,200 people have signed a petition asking the city council to reconsider this project.

The soccer complex will sit on more than 500 acres near North Platte Purchase Drive and Highway 152. The city will pay to build it, but Sporting Kansas City will operate and maintain it.

“I think Councilman Ellington talked about concerns we all have right now,” Councilman Dan Fowler said. “But you have to keep in mind the funds being used here are Capital Improvement Funds. If we could use them for something else, we probably would.”

Those opposed to the project say the multimillion-dollar soccer club should finance their own fields. Jake Reid, president and CEO of Sporting KC, said the facility will operate in an inclusive way.

“This is not a complex intended for the rich kids to come and play,” Reid said. “This is a complex we intend to use for all kids and citizens of Kansas City.”

Reid said the club will operate the United Soccer Leagues from the complex. The program allows youth to play at little to no cost. Reid also said Sporting will be partnering with organizations to host fundraisers.

The next step in this project is to finalize the design then start building infrastructure. Officials said that could happen as early as this spring.