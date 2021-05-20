Kansas City council members respond to mayor’s plan that could change police department’s funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the city council gathered to share their thoughts on two new ordinances Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced Thursday afternoon.

According to the mayor’s office, the majority of city council members helped co-author the legislation. That means four council members were not involved in the ordinances.

Those four members held a news conference Thursday afternoon to address concerns with the proposals and say they were not consulted in the ideas.

If approved, the ordinances would change part of the way the police department is funded.

If approved, 20% of the city’s general revenue will still go to the Kansas City Police Department, which is required by the Missouri Legislature.

The mayor’s office said anything over that 20% would go to a new Community Services and Prevention Fund.

The police department could make requests from that funding, but the City Manager and Board of Police Commissioners would need to approve those requests.

The mayor’s office said he does not see this as defunding the police, but instead adds accountability to the department.