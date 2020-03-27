Kansas City Council passes $1.7B budget, including $500k for small businesses hurt by coronavirus

In foreground is new performing arts center; Bartle Hall is to left, Sprint Center is tto right, and Missouri River can be seen in background.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City Council adopted the budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 on Friday, March 27, against the backdrop of a global pandemic that has shuttered businesses and put millions across the country out of work.

Mayor Quinton Lucas first proposed his budget on Thursday, Feb. 13. The plan touted an increase in money for fixing potholes and hiring more police.

Just a month later, Kansas City closed bars, restaurants and other businesses to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. Less than a week after that, the city issued a “stay-at-home” order.

The amended budget now provides $500,000 to provide relief for small businesses harmed by the closures.

Here are some other major takeaways from the budget.

$486.5 million for police and fire, an increase of $16.8 million this year. This allows for a total of 12 more positions on the police force, going from 1,928 to 1,940. This will increase numbers in the patrol bureau office and central patrol. When the budget first proposed increasing the number of positions by 10, the president of the police board said it wasn’t enough.

$144.2 million to public works for street repair, repainting and improved garage maintenance. Road resurfacing increased to $17 million, a 70% increase from the year before. Lucas also announced recommendations to create a “Pothole Czar” position to directly oversee pothole maintenance.

$79.5 million to neighborhood and housing services to increase trash collection citywide. The money will also increase funding for recycling, animal shelter operations, leaf disposal and pet control.

$4.8 million to fund free bus transportation. The Zero Fare Transit is now on Ride KC to find additional funding for the program and put it into effect.

The City Council also froze hiring at City Hall for at least 60 days to help pay for some of the increases in the budget.