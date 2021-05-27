Kansas City Council passes stronger penalties for anyone involved in illegal street racing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Council passed an ordinance to crack down on street racing. The new law increased penalties for anyone involved in the illegal activity.

Drivers caught the first time face fines up to $150 plus up to 30 days in jail. Penalties double for drivers ticketed a second time. If a driver is caught a third time, they will be fined up to $500 dollars and could spend six months behind bars.

People watching the dangerous races can also face fines. Anyone in the crowd can be ticketed and forced to pay up to a $100 fine.

The new city law also gives police officers more power over the vehicles used in the races. If officers have enough proof a car was involved in a sideshow, it could be impounded.

“This ordinance makes it clear: our priority is keeping people—participants, spectators and passersby—safe and illegal street racing activities will be met with tougher legal consequences,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “We continue exploring ways to create safer, legal options for events where people can show off their cars without jeopardizing the safety of others.”

In the past, video surfaced showing street races in downtown Kansas City. The races have closed intersections, caused damage to streets, and disrupted nearby neighborhoods.

Police say some of the illegal races end in fights and shootings.