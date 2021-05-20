Kansas City Council swiftly approves two ordinances changing KCPD funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just hours after it was introduced, the Kansas City Council has passed two ordinances that change funding for the Kansas City Police Department.

Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced two ordinances Thursday that will drastically change funding for the city’s police department and also establish a new Community Services and Prevention Fund.

The mayor insists this isn’t defunding but reallocating.

“What this is really about is not defunding. It’s about accountability. It’s about doing better,” Lucas said.

The legislation means that 20% of the city’s budget will still go to the Kansas City Police Department, which is required by Missouri statute. That’s over $150 million in Kansas City’s case.

In the past, Kansas City has always budgeted more than that on policing, though. Last year, KCPD’s budget was about $238 million.

But in a city council meeting Thursday afternoon, Lucas and the council decided it was time for that to change a bit.

Now, anything over that 20% will go to a new Community Services and Prevention Fund that the city and police board will have to agree on how to spend.

The ordinances also provide an additional $3 million earmarked for a recruiting class.

The ordinances were introduced and went on to first readings at the council meetings. Then there was a motion to pull from first readings and move to a same-day adoption, a highly unusual move. The motion passed.

There was no public comment on the matter, and Police Chief Rick Smith confirmed to FOX4 he was unaware of the plan until Lucas announced it and is out of town.

Majority of council members helped co-author the legislation, but four members later spoke up saying they also didn’t even know about the plan until after Lucas announced it.

The move comes less than a week after the Missouri Legislature passed a police reform bill that prohibits efforts to defund police. Any Kansas City effort to change funding had to be finalized before that bill was signed by Gov. Mike Parson.

Lucas insists the plan will give the city more control over the state-governed police department and increase accountability. He said the initiatives will also improve the relationship with the community and make the city safer.

Lucas is expected to sign the ordinances as soon as Friday or early next week.