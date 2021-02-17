Kansas City Council to debate controversial Northland sports complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A controversial Northland soccer complex is moving forward for a debate by the full city council Thursday, February 18.

Council members will discuss whether taxpayers should spend $36 million in subsidies so Sporting KC can build a multi-sport center north of the river.

Some are concerned that building a new sports complex, which would mostly serve competitive soccer interests, would steal teams away from Swope Park Village. The complex off of 63rd Street already operates at a loss that taxpayers must make up.

Many Northlanders have been lobbying for years to have a soccer facility close to home, saying they often have to drive long distances to southern Johnson County, Kansas, to watch their kids play.

However, there’s an petition with more than 1,100 signatures who are opposed to the construction project. The petition argues that the city should not give out a $36 million subsidy to lure out-of-state competition when the city faces a $70 million dollar budget shortfall.

“It is completely tone deaf,” Chris Goode, of Kansas City, said. “It disgusts me that an organization whose ownership group receives well over multiple billion dollars, billion with a B, is asking City of Kansas City residents who don’t have curbs, don’t have sidewalks, don’t have basic things they need in many districts, is asking our city to spend 36 million dollars! And it’s gotten this far.”

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

Some want the agreement to include revenue sharing with the city. Right now, Sporting Fields Northland keeps any profits.

The city also wants to renegotiate the Swope Park deal so that city taxpayers no longer have to cover Sporting’s losses there. A million dollars of Northland complex revenues has also been added to the deal to pay for upgrades to some Swope Park parking lots.

The Northland complex would create 10 soccer fields. Some have complained that the city has struggled to provide $200,000 to create four fields for recreational players at Tiffany Springs park.

Northland council members say both can, and should, happen.