KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City council is introducing a new hate-offense ordinance that will create a penalty for certain municipal offenses motivated by hate and/or bias.

In August, the LGBTQ Commission wrote a letter to the city requesting that they create a policy around hate crimes in Kansas City.

After several meetings, a hate crimes ordinance was introduced to the city council last Thursday. The new ordinance establishes a hate offense at the municipal level.

If a Kansas City prosecutor believes an offense is motivated by hate, they can pursue a conviction for the underlying offense. That will allow prosecutors to enhance a sentence if they can prove a bias-motivated factor.

The enhancement would run consecutively, not concurrently, with the sentence for the underlying charge, for a maximum of an extra 60 days.

Justin Horn, the Kansas City Council commission chair, said they can’t wait until something terrible happens to act on this kind of issue.

“It’s time for the city of Kansas City to pass a hate crimes ordinance that not only defines a hate crime in municipal law, but gives prosecutors the tools to enforce municipal law to protect victims of hate crimes,” Horn said.

“Defining it and enforcing protections is the only way we’ll eradicate hate crimes in the Kansas City community.”

On Tuesday, the proposed ordinance will be heard by the Committee for Legal Review.