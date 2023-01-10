KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is moving ahead with discussions to pay reparations for the history of slavery and segregation in the city.

The city’s legal committee took the first steps Tuesday, but the full city council will have to approve the plan during its meeting Thursday.

“We look forward to this getting across to the finish line, but we won’t rest yet,” Councilwoman Melissa Robinson said.

Robinson has been at the forefront of the reparations rule along with Mayor Quinton Lucas’ office.

If the full council approves Thursday, the mayor will appoint a group of 13 people to form a commission.

“That commission will be put together within the next 90 days and, following that, those group of residents and commissioners will have six months to come back and identify really how Kansas City specifically has participated in the disenfranchise of African Americans, especially descendants of slaves, and what that repair looks like,” Robinson said.

Even though majority of the legal committee voted yes, Councilwoman Heather Hall was against the proposal.

Over the phone, the councilwoman told FOX4 the city can’t afford this. Hall went on to say other cities have tried paying reparations and failed.

However, those who are pushing for the proposal remain hopeful.

“I’m excited about justice,” Janay Reliford with Kansas City Reparations Coalition said. “I’m excited about the right thing happening.”

“We always worry until the final vote, and so we’ll continue to have conversations with our colleagues,” Robinson said. “But by and large, this council stood up as it relates to addressing racial inequities.”