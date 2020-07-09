Kansas City Council votes to strike marijuana charges from city code

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Council has voted in favor of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ ordinance to cut marijuana charges from city code.

Lucas introduced the ordinance last month with support from several council members already.

It is co-sponsored by council members Brandon Ellington, Melissa Robinson, Lee Barnes and Ryana Parks-Shaw.

The council’s decision does not make marijuana legal in Kansas City. State and federal law still apply, and people can still be charged under those systems.

City officials will just no longer press charges for marijuana possession at the municipal level.

In 2018, Jackson County took a similar step, when Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced her office would no loner prosecute marijauna possession cases, with the exception of illegal sales and distribution and impaired driving.

The mayor believes it’s something Kansas City can do to be more equitable and free up police to focus on other types of crimes.

“There’s a better way we can try to apply and enforce our police time in ways that are solving violent crime and those big impactful issues,” Lucas previously told FOX4.

In 2017, nearly 75% of Kansas City voters approved a ballot initiative to reduce penalties for marijuana possession. The fine was reduced to $25 for possession of 35 grams or less, and it eliminated jail time.

This ordinance will eliminate even these punishments.

This isn’t the first time Lucas has supported looser marijuana restrictions. In February, Lucas rolled out a pardoning process for those with municipal marijuana charges.

He said the convictions were a barrier for many residents and the decision was long overdue.