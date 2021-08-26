Kansas City councilwoman trying to evacuate friend from Kabul amid chaos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Second District Councilwoman Teresa Loar has been in near constant contact with a friend and his family as they try desperately to flee Afghanistan after Thursday’s terror attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Loar, who worked for Tetra Tech in support of the USAID Office of Infrastructure in Kabul, said the man is a former co-worker who has seven family members that he is also trying to evacuate.

The man and his family were waiting outside of the airport when they heard the blasts.

“He said everybody’s running and screaming and now they’re shooting guns. They don’t know what is happening, so they ran to the buses that they got out of and a little later he did text me and let me know that they were at a safe house. His whole family was safe and unharmed.” Loar said.

Loar said her friend holds a Special Immigrant Visa and is qualified to be evacuated, but she says after the terror attack by an Islamic State offshoot, things are even more uncertain than they were previously.

She said she’s in contact with Congressman Emanuel Cleaver’s office and he is also working to resolve the situation.

“He has an SIV visa. They’re trying hard to get the families out. At this point in time, we just don’t know. I’ve been in contact with the Congressman all day. We just don’t know what’s going to happen next.”

Because the man aided in the U.S. mission in Afghanistan he is in danger of being targeted by the Taliban. Like many others, Loar said Afghans who helped the United States went to extraordinary measures to do so.

“The people that came to work every day that were Afghans, they would have to take different routes, would wear different clothes. I mean, they were very nervous about even coming to the building because working for a western company puts you in.. puts a target on you.”