Kansas City COVID-19 vaccination clinics expand to include evening hours, walk-ins accepted

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A vaccination clinic is expanding to include evening hours, and you no longer need an appointment to get your shot.

The Kansas City Health Department said its new Tuesday and Thursday evening clinics begin April 20, 2021. The clinic is located at 2400 Troost, and will be open from 5:00 p.m. until 7:15 p.m. on those two nights each week.

While appointments aren’t required, organizers warn you may have a longer wait to get a shot than if you schedule an appointment. They can be made online.

There are other clinics also available in Kansas City, Missouri. You can find locations in South KC, Central KC and the Swope Park area and make an appointment for a vaccination online, too.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android