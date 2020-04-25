Kansas City craft brewery exchanging beer for personal protective equipment

SANTA ROSA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: A Russian River Brewing Company customer takes a sip of the newly released Pliny the Younger triple IPA beer on February 7, 2014 in Santa Rosa, California. Hundreds of people lined up hours before the opening of Russian River Brewing Co. to taste the 10th annual release of the […]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A brewery in the River Market is helping the fight against the coronavirus by doing what they do best — beer.

It’s called the “Strange Days Brewing PPE Exchange.” According to Strange Day’s website, customers can exchange a variety of equipment for beer.

For example, 20 surgical face masks equal the value of a four-pack of beer. Five N95 masks and a 10-pack of disposable gowns will get you the same thing.

The company values their four-packs at $18.

The exchange goes through the end of April.