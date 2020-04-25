Kansas City craft brewery exchanging beer for personal protective equipment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A brewery in the River Market is helping the fight against the coronavirus by doing what they do best — beer.
It’s called the “Strange Days Brewing PPE Exchange.” According to Strange Day’s website, customers can exchange a variety of equipment for beer.
For example, 20 surgical face masks equal the value of a four-pack of beer. Five N95 masks and a 10-pack of disposable gowns will get you the same thing.
The company values their four-packs at $18.
The exchange goes through the end of April.