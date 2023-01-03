KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews with the city make repairs to a Kansas City street several days after a large water main ruptured and left thousands of people without running water.

The break happened Friday evening near 17th Street and Walnut Avenue.

Businesses and people living in the area said they are happy the city acted quickly to minimize damage and restore water service.

Tuesday, crews returned from the long holiday weekend to clean up the mess that remained along 17th Street.

Crews did excavate and replace a large section of the water pipe last week, but there is still work in the area that needs to be completed before crews are able to reopen the area to traffic.