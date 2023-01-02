KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City crews will start cleaning up and repaving 17th Street Tuesday, weather permitting, after a big water main break Friday caused a lot of damage.

Neighbors say they’re happy the city acted quickly to restore their service.

A boil water advisory was lifted over the weekend for a section of Kansas City east of Main Street.

The city says a 30-inch water main broke near 17th and Walnut Streets Friday evening.

People in the impacted area received bottled water while crews excavated and replaced a large section of water pipe.

Those who live nearby and came out to see the damage say they’re not surprised by the break, given that the weather shifted so quickly from sub-freezing single digit cold to spring-like temperatures.

“With the extreme weather and older plumbing, it’s going to happen,” Mike Theobald, who lives in the River Market, said.

The break temporarily suspended streetcar service Friday night.

The water department says a driver hit a fire hydrant and that also may be a contributing factor in the line break.

Some cars parked near the break were affected by a sinkhole created by the rushing water.

In a tweet, Mayor Quinton Lucas says repairs and repaving of 17th Street will begin Tuesday.