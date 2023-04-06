KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews with the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department are battling a massive structure fire at a business in Midtown Thursday night.

The fire was reported just after 9 p.m. in the area of W. 39th Street and Broadway Boulevard.

Fire crews are setting up a collapse zone at this time, according to Jason Spreitzer with KCFD.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

KCFD said the cause of the fire will be under investigation for several days.

