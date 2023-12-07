KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another big milestone for one of Kansas City’s pro sports teams was the unveiling of a new, state-of-the-art scoreboard on Thursday.

At CPKC Stadium, the Current unveiled its new scoreboard, along with a new partnership.

The scoreboard is massive! You can’t miss it on the north side of the stadium, which measures 74 by 27 feet.

For comparison, in terms of MLS stadiums in the country, the size of this scoreboard is in between what you would see at stadiums in Nashville and Austin.

The new scoreboard comes with a new partnership with the technology company Samsung.

Samsung has other scoreboards at SoFi Stadium, Chase Center and City Field. But adding CPKC Stadium to the list is a win for everyone.

Dani Welniak, the Vice President of Communications for the KC Current, said the partnership is another way that businesses are validating women’s professional sports teams.

“Having that financial backing and having partners like Samsung step up to the plate and say yes, women’s sports are entertaining,” Welniak said. “Yes, women’s sports are valuable. Yes, we want to be a part of history.”

CPKC Stadium is the first stadium in the world to be built solely for a professional women’s soccer team.