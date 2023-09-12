KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City day care owner has pleaded guilty in a $772,000 fraud scheme, federal prosecutors say.

Patricia Johnson-Rushing, owner of Granny’s Pray and Play, pleaded guilty last week to one count of theft of public money, one count of benefits fraud, and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Prosecutors say the scheme led to over $650,000 in tax loss, and the 55-year-old also fraudulently collected nearly $120,000 in government benefits.

Johnson-Rushing admitted she received over 83,000 in public funding for her day care, located near 27th Street and Cleveland Avenue, and that she fraudulently received food stamps.

The 55-year-old also admitted she failed to pay over $150,000 in federal income taxes and FICA contributions from employees’ paychecks for three years — just part of the $650,000 tax loss.

Johnson-Rushing could face up to 35 years in federal prison without parole.