Kansas City diesel mechanic selling tools after terminal cancer diagnosis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City family, Missouri is struggling after a devastating cancer diagnosis.

Landan Meixueiro, 41, a husband and father of two is selling his belongings to help his family.

Recently, Meixueiro went on leave from his position as a diesel mechanic and began selling his belongings online. He said soon he won’t need them and he wants to make sure his family is taken care of.

“We didn’t know we were on borrowed time,” his wife, Tiffany Hurt said.

Landan and Tiffany’s story goes back five years, but only God knows how much time is left for them to be together.

“At worst case scenario he has six months and then maybe a year,” Hurt said.

About a year ago, Meixueiro was diagnosed with a form of stomach cancer that began to spread through his body. He and his family were devastated by the news.

“It was shocking and I couldn’t believe it. I knew something was wrong with me but I didn’t know it was going to be the big cancer,” Meixueiro said.

He started chemo treatments and even though he wasn’t back to normal he tried to go back to work.

“It was killing him to go back to work. He would come home and you could just tell his face color and everything was not right,” Hurt said.

“It was devastating because that’s my livelihood. That’s everything I got. Without that it’s devastating that I can’t do it,” Meixueiro said.

Now the tools he used to earn a living are for sale. They are calling it an early retirement. Hurt still works full time and her second job is making sure Landan is comfortable.

“I feel like I’m in the twilight zone right now. I honestly feel like our life has been dumped over,” Hurt said.

While he is in pain and waking up every day to the unknown, Landan said his biggest fear is saying goodbye to the ones he loves.

“Leaving everybody. I don’t want to leave everybody. I love my friends and family. They’ve always been there for me,” Meixueiro said.

Tiffany said they didn’t understand how bad it was in the beginning and now they feel rushed toward the end.

“Ask all the questions that you can possibly,” Hurt said.

“I want her to be happy and live the rest of her time happy,” Meixueiro said.

If you are able to help this family, friends set up a fund to assist with medical bills, the cost of living, and any needs they should have in the future.