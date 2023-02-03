KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s first round of recreational marijuana sales start today in Kansas City.

Area dispensaries have announced plans to start selling to adults 21 and older beginning Friday, Feb. 3.

Good Day Farm told FOX4 it will open its Kansas City dispensary at 10420 Blue Ridge Blvd. for recreational sales starting at 10 a.m.

Greenlight will begin offering recreational sales at all three Kansas City- area dispensaries beginning at 10 a.m.

FOX4’s Tia Johnson will have more from Fresh Green Dispensary in Waldo, where it got approval to begin selling on Friday:

Recreational weed is LEGALLY on sale for the first time in Missouri today.

Several dispensaries got the green light to change their medical marijuana licenses to comprehensive licenses.

We’re at Fresh Green Dispensary in Waldo at noon. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/Ndr1pLxf0w — Tia Johnson FOX4 KC (@TiaJohnsonTV) February 3, 2023

Missouri is officially launching adult-use sales today and operators across the state are awaiting approval from DHSS. DHSS previously said 318 of the 322 medical marijuana licensed facilities in the state applied to convert their medicinal licenses to recreational licenses.