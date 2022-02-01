KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the first winter blast of the season races toward the Kansas City metro, doctors are sounding the alarm.

Winter can bring a host of potential emergencies, from too much excursion from shoveling or falling anything that can put you in the emergency room.

This comes as emergency rooms across the city are full as the metro is expected to more than a half a foot of snow and navigating driveways and roads become top of mind. Doctors stress the importance of knowing what you’re getting yourself into.

“It’s not just your heart. You know, you can blow a disk. The force on your spine when you’re lifting, lifting a snow shovel is just incredible,” said Dr. Charlie Porter a Cardiologist at the University of Kansas Health System.

The American Heart Association said the weather combined with activities people don’t do regularly, like shoveling – raises the risk of heart failure, partly because people underestimate how much energy it takes.

In fact, we’re not just talking about the elderly here, new data shows the heart risk is higher for anyone age 45 and older, and that’s not doctors’ only concern.

“We see a lot of slips and falls, a lot of ice related injuries. And then we also worry as it gets even colder about cold related injuries from exposure,” said Dr. Ryan Gallagher an ER Physician at St. Luke’s.

The concern especially when the person is outside with uncovered body parts for long period of times.

“A blood vessels clamped down or they get very constricted. So, the blood flow stops. Even exposure of 15 minutes to 30 minutes can lead to really really bad injury,” said Dr. Bhaval Bhavsar of the University of Kansas Health System.

Their advice, along with the national weather service, stay home and stay inside, if that’s not possible, be smart and know your limits.