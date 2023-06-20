KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Marching Sizzlers are working to drum up some interest.

The drill team is raising money to travel to a competition in Indiana next weekend.

The trip is the first time the group will have traveled to an event since before the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The people involved in the Marching Sizzlers said the group is much more than just the beat of the drums.

“Our motto is marching to make a difference. And that is important to keep these kids off the streets because the kids are our future. And we want to make sure that they’re brought up with the skills that they need to be able to go and come back and give back to the community,” Christal Jackson-Thomas, Dir. KC Marching Sizzler.

As of Tuesday morning the group has raised about $1,000 of the $4,000 needed for the trip.

There is an online fundraiser available for anyone who would like to donate to the group’s trip.