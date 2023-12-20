KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s 2023 homicide total has decreased twice in two days after police released new information on two cases.

First on Tuesday, a Kansas City police spokesperson said the agency has reclassified one case as a death investigation.

Paulette Barnes, 64, was found dead around 10 a.m. Oct. 28 near an apartment complex at E. 56 Terrace and Swope Parkway.

A man who called 911 said he was a relative and checking on her since “he had not heard from her in a period of time.”

Police initially called the case a suspicious death but had homicide detectives investigating since KCPD said Barnes’ death was likely not natural.

On Tuesday, police said the medical examiner ruled her death as “undetermined;” however, the believe the 64-year-old was already dead before she was shot.

The case is now considered a death investigation, dropping Kansas City’s homicide total, as of Tuesday, to 176.

Then on Wednesday, police said they are reclassifying 24-year-old Adam Blackstock Jr.’s case as a dead body report.

Police found Blackstock dead inside a vehicle’s cargo area after towing it away from a home at East 46th Street and Montgall Avenue

A KCPD spokesperson said investigators have determined the killing actually happened in Creek County, Oklahoma.

Because of that, the case will not be included in Kansas City’s 2023 homicide count, dropping the total to 175 as of Wednesday.

But even after losing two homicides, Kansas City could still have its deadliest year ever.

In 2020, the city saw a record-breaking 179 killings. With over a week left in the year, four homicides would tie Kansas City’s current record and five would set a new one.

KCPD data says, as of Wednesday, 98 of the city’s homicides have been cleared and 26 have been solved but not cleared, for a total of 124, or about 71%.

Anyone with information on a Kansas City homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous, and a reward could be available for information leading to an arrest.