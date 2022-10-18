VOTE HERE SIGN placed on the walkway to a neighborhood polling place, as seen on election day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Election Board announced two additional satellite locations for early voting.

Early voting for the additional locations will start on Oct. 25 and will remain open through Nov. 5. Early voting will continue to be available at Union Station on Nov. 7.

New this year, after Missouri lawmakers passed House Bill 1878, voters now have these two weeks for no-excuse in person absentee voting.

That means Missourians can vote in person with their local election office for two weeks before every election — no excuse needed.

Here are the early voting locations and hours for the Kansas City Election Board:

KCEB Training Center (Union Station), 30 W. Pershing Road, Lower Level B. Suite 610, Kansas City

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

United Believers Community Church, 5600 E. 112th Terrace, Kansas City

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Whole Person, 3710 Main St., Kansas City

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The KC Board of Elections said that all satellite voting locations will use ballot marketing devices that produce paper ballots. Pre-printed standard paper ballots are available at your home ward and precinct on Election Day.

Voters will still need to provide acceptable ID to vote early. Under new Missouri law, voters must provide one of the following photo IDs:

A non-expired Missouri Driver’s license A non-expired or non-expiring Missouri Non-driver’s license A document that satisfies all of the following requirements:

The document contains the name of the individual to whom the document was issued, and the name substantially conforms to the most recent signature on the individual’s voter registration record.

The document shows a photograph of the individual

The document includes an expiration date, and the document is not expired, or, if expired, the document expired after the date of the most recent general election

The document was issued by the United States or the state of Missouri

4. Any identification containing a photograph of the individual is issued by the Missouri National Guard, the United States Armed Forces, including the Space Force, or the United States Department of Veteran Affairs to a member or former member of the Missouri National Guard or the United States Armed Forces, including the Space Force, and that is not expired or does not have an expiration date.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

