Kansas City ER Nurse’s adoption story named finalist for $25,000 KC Pet Project grant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City-area emergency room nurse has helped KC Pet Project earn a $10,000 grant and is in the running for $25,000 more.

The Petco Foundation, in partnership with BOBS from Skechers, invited adopters to share how their pet has changed their lives and received thousands of submissions. Melissa Riley works in the E.R. and has been on the front lines of fighting coronavirus.

“Especially now with all the precautions we have to protect ourselves, our families, our community everything it’s almost that much more stressful,” Riley said,

But in March the nurse got an ally in that fight she had no idea how important she would be, a maltipoo from KC Pet Project named Bella.

“Coming home to Bella has meant the world to me. She’s always happy, always joyful, always giving kisses, really a mood booster,” Riley said.

Riley was recently given the Daisy Award, national recognition for extraordinary nurses. But she gives Bella, whose photo hangs on the back of her badge while she helps patients through enormous uncertainty, the credit.

“Because of Bella’s happiness and love towards me, I’ve been able to give happiness and love towards others. So she fills my bucket so I can fill patient’s buckets,” Riley said.

Now Bella, Riley and 49 other finalists nationwide will be narrowed down to 5 people’s choice winners. But this nurse and her pandemic pooch spreading the message KC Strong across the nation, says either way she’s already won.

“Now more than ever we need to give back to others and give back to our community. I’m glad that I was able to give back to someone who helped me get literally my best friend,” Riley said.

Voting for the extra $25,000 grant continues through December 16th at petcofoundation.org/vote.