KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The debate over a new Todd Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant will continue for a little longer.

The Kansas City Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee was originally set to vote on purchasing land from Hunt Midwest for a new plant in unincorporated Platte County.

But after resident pushback, KC Water will now explore a second site — with the possibility it could still go back to its original plan.

Residents said they’ve dealt with the smell of the KC Water treatment plant, located just across Kansas City limits on 144th Street, for generations — but at least they didn’t have to see it.

The current Todd Creek plant is more than 50 years old and in a floodplain.

Experts and residents alike know a new wastewater treatment plant is needed, but the sticking point is where it will go.

“Kansas City is growing, so we know it has to grow. We know it needs a new wastewater treatment plant. We know they need places for their landfills. But this coming in without asking the stakeholders that it’s going to affect is what we’re upset about,” nearby resident Elizabeth Hileman previously told FOX4.

KC Water has primarily been looking at land northwest of the current Todd Creek plant. The department said it chose the site after vetting alternatives, which would have cost the city $12-14 million more and take two years longer to build.

But after hearing from so many frustrated Platte County residents, a Kansas City committee recommended the city council approve KC Water’s new request.

The agency wants to start environmental studies in an area southeast of the current plant. The request will still have to go before the full Kansas City Council for approval.

The current Todd Creek Wastewater Plant in blue, a proposed NW site in green and a SE site in purple. (Photo via City of Kansas City)

City records show if the city selected this site, it would delay the project’s timeline by about two years and cost an estimated 16% more.

A Kansas City councilwoman implored the water department to do more to include the community as it explores building on the south site.

“When we don’t have adequate community engagement in a timely way, it’s very expensive, and this is an example of how costly it could be — or it is,” Councilwoman Melissa Robinson said.

KC Water leaders said they’ll do better and admitted they started community involvement for the northern site too late.

The department said it will schedule public meetings after it finishes environmental studies on the south site.

Regardless of which site the city selects, KC Water said with a newer plant, the odor should be reduced. Staff are also discussing plans to reduce traffic, noise and light pollution and make the site more aesthetically pleasing.