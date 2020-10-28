Kansas City eyeing an extension of hiring freeze for another six months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s Finance and Governance and Public Safety Committee will debate Wednesday whether or not to extend the city’s hiring freeze through next April.

It comes as the city tries to cut costs projecting a $60 million budget shortfall next year. Mayor Quinton Lucas has already advised city department heads have to be prepared to trim up to 11% from their budgets next fiscal year.

This ordinance sponsored by the mayor directs the city manager to enact a hiring freeze for all jobs making more than $20 an hour and cut discretionary expenditures including travel. It also would ban the office occupied by the interim city manager and the new hire, expected to take office Jan. 4, from executing or extending several types of contracts.

The measure replaces and extends previous cost cutting measures because of the pandemic through April 30.

“There is nothing new. There is nothing that has jumped out to surprise us. This is just good responsible governance at this time,” Lucas said.

UMKC Associate Professor of Finance Dr. Nathan Mauck understands the financial pressure the city is under in the short term with income, sales and tourism taxes all projected to take a hit.

But he also cautions cities to remember what happened after 2008.

“One of the lessons of the Great Recession is a lot of that spending that went away never came back,” Mauck said.

Kansas City as a whole and its government sector have survived the pandemic better than other industries. Mauck said the stock market’s rebound from the huge losses in March show signs of optimism.

“We are definitely recovering, but the speed of the recovery and how quickly we get totally back to normal, I think there’s lot of uncertainty about that,” he said.

Cities like Kansas City are left to ponder whether to cut costs, tap into reserves or rely on federal dollars — or likely a combination of all three. However, they’ll be making the hiring freeze decision Wednesday ahead of any clarity the election might offer on federal funding.

If the measure passes, there are some contracts the city manager would still be able to enter into. That includes anything fully funded with federal dollars and any money to be spent for public health and public safety.