KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city dedicates $5 million dollars every year to repair and maintain sidewalks.

Leaders are hosting a series of meetings in March to give the public the chance to help identity priorities and areas that need the most attention.

All of the following meetings will be virtual and the city plans to share the same information at each meeting.

The public will hear an update on the GO KC sidewalk program, and preview the Comprehensive Sidewalk Plan. There will also be representatives from the city available to answer questions and listen to any concerns or issues.

Sidewalk work may include inspections, curb ramps, repairs and replacements.

Kansas City has about 4,000 miles of sidewalks. Crews have been making spot repairs based on 311 requests, but don’t expect all of those repairs to be fixed until 2025.

The City said it has inspected 1,500 miles of sidewalk and 600 miles of sidewalk are scheduled to be inspected each year moving forward.

View the current sidewalk inspection map. After the 311 sidewalk requests are completed, the next step will involve a systematic sidewalk construction repair process.

