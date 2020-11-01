Kansas City families celebrate Halloween, trick-or-treat safely amid COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — On Halloween several people across the metro came up with creative ways to enjoy the day safely.



Despite COVID-19, some families said they felt safe.

“It’s one of my favorite holidays and I really like to go trick-or-treating,” Frances Buxton said.

At the Fraley house in Roeland Park, Kansas, trick-or-treaters got their treat through a candy chute.

“I think this is a really rough year for people and being outside in costumes is something that actually can be done relatively safe,” Aubrey Fraley said.

Other people put candy on their driveways or tables to allow for social distancing trick-or-treating.



“We just want to make sure that we’re keeping ourselves safe and keep everybody around us safe,” Emily Hernandez Pounds said.



Pounds and her family were enjoying the fun as safe as they could.

“It’s really important to just be aware of being healthy and keeping everybody healthy,” Pounds said.

Another family put up a barrier between them and trick-or-treaters.

“We also wanted to try and do something safe for the community because the kids love it this time of year,” Katie Redhair said.



Despite the uncertain times, people said Halloween was a way to have some fun.

“We just want to keep doing the things that we’ve always done, but in a safe way,” Thorsten Fraley said.