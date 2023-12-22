KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Kansas City metro family is paying back during this holiday season.

Sales from their new children’s book will go to the hospital that helped their premature baby seven years ago.

New Kansas City author Cristin Rogers looks through the eyes of Charlotte, her 9-year-old daughter, as part of “Grow Baby Grow,” an illustrated children’s book that recalls the birth of Cristin’s younger daughter Tilly, who was born at 31 weeks.

Doctors at Children’s Mercy Hospital detected a concern with Tilly’s heart.

The book considers this stressful time from the older daughter’s perspective. The new baby spent almost four months in the NICU at Children’s Mercy. The hospital staff shared images with FOX4 showing medical professionals working with premature babies.

“There’s so many emotions with it and they’re so young,” Cristin said. “How do they articulate that? It’s hard to get them to understand that the baby needs time.”

“It’s really cool how Tilly is my sister,” Charlotte said. “She’s still alive. I was almost worried she wasn’t going to be my actual sister.”

Tilly is now 7 years old and doing fine. All proceeds from the sale of “Grow Baby Grow” will be donated to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Stephanie Easley, who works with the hospital’s philanthropy division, loves that Cristin’s book is a tool crafted with kids in mind.

“She wanted nothing in return. She didn’t want us to purchase her books. She just wanted to donate her books to us. That’s huge. That’s not something we get every day,” Easley said.

The Rogers hope this book is a source of comfort for any family with a baby in the NICU at the holidays.

“Grow Baby Grow” can be found here on Amazon.