KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City family of six is now without their home. This comes after a devastating fire on Christmas morning.

“She told me your house is on fire. At first, I was like, ‘You’re lying, right?'” said Allison Mendoza, who lost her home in the fire.

During what’s supposed to be the happiest time of the year, things took a terrible turn for the Mendoza family.

“Your house is gone, you don’t have anything, you know. My siblings’ gifts and like all the gifts I got my parents and my grandma, we lost all of that,” Allison said.

Everything that made this home a home is now gone in a flash.

“All the memories I had in this house, the memories we would always be out here in the summer playing around, my dogs, being out here,” said Mendoza.

The fire broke out Sunday just after 10a.m.; the cause is still not determined. Allison’s mom, dad, grandmother and one dog escaped, but two of their pets did not make it.

“Me going to school every day, my dog, my cat,” said Richard Mendoza, talking about what he misses about his home.

People in their neighborhood aren’t turning their backs, with some already donating clothes, shoes and other belongings. Alexis Abarca started a GoFundMe page for the family.

“I have my own family. I can’t imagine what it would be like to wake up on Christmas morning and have to deal with that. They’re our neighbors. It’s the right thing to do. It’s the neighborly thing to do,” said Abarca.

In the middle of one of the hardest times of their lives, neighbors have come to the aid of the Mendoza family.

“I am really thankful that people are helping us because we don’t have nothing, thankful that there are people out there that want to help us,” Allison Mendoza said.

“It’s six people that are starting with nothing, so I want to show them that Kansas City does have a spirit of giving, and I want them to have what they can, somewhat of a joyous holiday,” Abarca said.

In addition to the GoFundMe, anyone can also bring items to the Mattie Rhodes Center if they would like to donate that way.