Kansas City fans having trouble finding Chiefs championship gear

LENEXA, Kan. — There’s strong demand for official AFC Championship merchandise as the Chiefs make their second consecutive trip to the Super Bowl.

Rally House’s flagship store got a jump start on sales by opening early Monday morning. The hottest items are the official locker room styles worn by the players Sunday night after their big win over the Buffalo Bills.

There are a lot of empty tables as all AFC Champions clothing sold out Sunday night before midnight.

New shipments are expected to arrive Monday and throughout the week.

Rally House says it also will have about 180 different Chiefs championship products, including clothing, hats and other souvenirs.

“We kept our teams here until midnight last night in order to serve all of our fans, but we did sell out of our preprints,” Chelsea Pletke, store manager, said. “Don’t worry we have more coming. We will have multiple shipments today. We have everyone from the corporate office driving. We are going to do everything we can to get it to you as fast as possible.”

Fans who got up early to shop say it’s important to remember this special moment by having the gear that will always remind them of the Chiefs’ trip to the Super Bowl.

Those who don’t want to get out on a cold, wet day can also order online.