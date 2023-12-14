KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An alleged impaired driver slammed into another vehicle last Friday, seriously injuring a Kansas City father and five children.

That family is sharing the harrowing moments with FOX4 as they tried to escape their car as it began to smoke.

“I black out for like five seconds and then when I wake up – it was like something out of a scary movie,” Josh Carter, who was driving the car that was hit said.

Carter and his wife Heavenly went to drop off her little sister. This trip suddenly turned into one of the most traumatic nights of their lives.

It all happened near 81st Street and Hickman Mills Drive.

“It was like the worse thing I ever saw – kids just crying and I started to see a little smoke and the first thing that came to my mind was we got to get out of this car” Carter said.

“When I got out I was trying to open up – and then the only door we could open was Joshua’s and he was stuck in his seat belt,” Heavenly Fraizer who was a passenger in the car said.

Heavenly without her glasses barley able to see running back to her side of the car in order to unbuckle Josh, so they could start lifting the kids out one by one, this all happening as the car started to smoke.

“Pain man, I probably cried more than they did it’s tough seeing my babies all these kids like that,” he said.

The 3-year-old had her teeth knocked out. The 5-year-old was left with a concussion, a 6-year-old now has a broken leg.

Carter’s 9-year-old daughter left with two broken legs and Heavenly’s 16-year-old sister now has damage to her spine and her head split open. She remains in the hospital.

Josh carter suffered a broken leg and a shattered heel.

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the other driver involved as Carter’s family tries to process why and how this happened to them.

“Who even allowed you to get behind the wheel drunk? Who allowed you to do anything like you could have stopped, sobered up a little bit, drunk some water, like anything else but drive that car. That’s all I wanted to know, why?” Fraizer said.

“I know we’re definitely blessed but it’s just hard seeing my babies like that,” Carter said.

The 16-year-old took the worst of this, but that’s because her body shielded the other four kids, something Josh and Heavenly say most likely saved the lives of those other kids.

If you can help this family out – you can do so by clicking on these GoFundMe links.

A spokesperson with KCPD tells FOX4 that an investigation of this nature usually take some time, and this one might take a little longer.

That spokesperson says right now investigators are compiling evidence, witness statements and waiting on a final update on the medical conditions.

After that, then in the coming weeks, they will give that information to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office to determine the charges.