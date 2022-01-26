Kansas City father questioning circumstances surrounding infant daughter’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Questions surround the death of a 7-month-old baby named Braelynn Sky Marie who died earlier this month.

In an exclusive interview, the baby’s father tells FOX4, he is still hoping to find out what truly happened.

“It’s dark, it’s hurtful. Of course, you want to find out, have answers so you can have some kind of closure, can’t really have closure when there’s not an answer or reason to why,” said Brent Thompson, father of Braelynn.

It’s a puzzling story for Thompson who said he daughter was happy, healthy and growing one minute, and dead the next.

He said he and his daughter’s mother were not together, but he attempted to see Braelynn as often as he could.

Their last time together was in November.

“She was just a joy, just a bundle of joy. They’re like cherished memories, it’s like all I can hold on to in this trying time, kind of gets me through. Keepsake,” Thompson said. “For things to end like this? It’s horrible. I wouldn’t want no one to go through this.”

According to an initial report by Kansas City police, on January 5, they were dispatched to a home on Hardesty Avenue in relation to what they call a ‘non-breather.’

When officers arrived, EMS was already performing CPR, but the baby was ultimately transported to a hospital, where medical staff pronounced the baby dead.

Thompson says details shared with him about what could have happened, don’t add up.

“Originally I was told that her other child sat on my daughter’s face and smothered her, when DFS came, they told me that she died from blunt force trauma,” Thompson said. “It just doesn’t add up. Nothing adds up.”

As Thompson grieves, he said he is struggling to understand what happened. He says while a lot isn’t clear, he does know there’s terrible emptiness in his heart since 7-month old Braelynn is no longer alive.

“Of course you start making plans to create memories and you know you start putting the footsteps down to walk them through life. When all that shatters, it’s devastating,” Thompson said. “Hasn’t been any phone calls, hasn’t been anything. Any communication. I’m just left out there. It’s a tough process, losing a child.”

Police couldn’t tell FOX4 if they consider this case as suspicious, or even the status of the case.

They did confirm they are investigating.

