KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From the Kansas City Air Show to Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at Arrowhead to the Great Balloon and Puppet Glow there’s plenty to do this weekend in Kansas City. But be aware it will be hot.

FOX4 visited a couple of events that got a head start before the worst of the heat Friday night.

Parkville Days and the Ethnic Enrichment Festival both were popular attractions during what’s usually the unofficial start of Kansas City’s festival season with cooler fall-like temperatures.

“It’s going to be pretty hot tomorrow but everybody has got a lot of water ready to go. It’s going to be warm, but it will be shady in the pavilion somewhere every day,” Ethnic Enrichment Festival Assistant Manager Jim Wilson said.

As hot as it is for festival goers in the baking sun, it may actually be worse for all those volunteers and vendors manning the grill and deep fryers.

“We’ve got a few fans going but it’s always warm in there,” Gaylene Crouser said representing Native Americans at one of the 66 booths at the festival.

While ethnic festival volunteers hope to help Kansas Citians experience other cultures, arts and crafts makers and downtown Parkville shop owners count on big crowds to help their business. They worry triple digit temperatures could keep festival goers away.

“It will probably be a little bit slim but we’ll still make do,” artisan Sherri Hanna said.

But some parents whose kids love everything the festival has to offer, like helicopter rides, carnival rides and games say they’ll be back out this weekend. Ready for the heat.

“Lots of sunscreen lots of snow cones we’ll be good,” Bailey Chiles said.

The Parkville Days Parade begins at 10 a.m. It should still be in the 80s then, so people attending the parade may be able to avoid the worst heat of the day.