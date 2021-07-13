Kansas City fire crews battle large industrial fire on east side

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCFD crews defensively fight a fire at the Leeds Industrial Park that started over night.

The former site of a GM manufacturing plant is now a leasing center and there is an investigation into what caused the fire to continue to burn for more than 8 hours.

The department is using at least one aerial unit as they attempt to get to the center of the roughly 1,000 square-foot complex where they believe the fire started.

The building is leased to welders and machinists and several flammable items are inside, along with 200 storage units.

A security guard evacuated the building at about 1 a.m. Tuesday when he noticed the fire.

The Kansas City Fire Department is expected to be there for the rest of the day and potentially into Wednesday.

FOX4 will update with details when they are available.