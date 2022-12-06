KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hours later, multiple crews with the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department are continuing to work and put out a large fire at Midwest Scrap.

The business is located off Interstate 435 and East Winner Road.

The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. with a large quantity of scrap metal on fire.

Workers at the business have been evacuated and there are no reported injuries.

The fire department tells FOX4 that metal burns at an intense rate, making it difficult to fight. Fire crews are expected to be out there for about eight hours.

FOX4 will continue to update as new information becomes available.

