KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department is currently in defensive mode on a two-story apartment building on the 3200 block of Hardesty.

According to KCFD, When responders arrived there was a heavy fire inside the building.

Fire fighters attempted to attack the fire inside but were forced to evacuate.

The departments responding are currently in fly pipe operations with two ladder trucks and three handlines.

KCFD reports, there is one minor being taken to a hospital for injuries sustained from jumping off a balcony before the department arrived.

The Redcross has been ordered for four adults and three children.