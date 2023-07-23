KCFD responding to fire inside of a cave in Kansas City (Photo: KCFD)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department is currently investigating how a fire started inside a cave in Kansas City on Sunday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, KCFD responded to a fire 20 to 30 yards inside a cave at 23rd and Television Place.

According to KCFD, responders fought the fire for 25 minutes before evacuating due to concrete and rocks falling. Responders then fought the fire from outside the cave and put out the flames.

Security said it’s possible that the cave houses a gun range or did at one time, KCFD reports.

All responders were able to evacuate safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.