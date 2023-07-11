KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department has some new tools to help keep people safe during an emergency.

The department just launched a new Unmanned Aerial Systems Drone, or UAS, program.

Commanders at fires will have access to the drones to help them make decisions about the best way to fight a fire.

The drones will be specifically used when the department responds to fires, high and low-angle rescues, water rescues, natural cover and natural disaster operations. They will also be used during building collapses and when searching large areas.

KCFD currently has two drones to use. Each is equipped with four-cameras with extreme high-powered zoom, wide angle, and thermal resolution.