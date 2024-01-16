KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department says a child died after being trapped in a house fire on Tuesday morning, and five other people are being evaluated for injuries after escaping.

KCFD responded to a trailer home fire in the 3300 block of Oakland just after 9 a.m., which is in between U.S. Highway 40 and Interstate 70, slightly northwest of the Truman Sports Complex.

Responding firefighters reported heavy smoke and were alerted to someone trapped, leading to an immediate search. That victim was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Three other children and two adults were taken to hospitals for evaluation.

Crews brought the fire under control and the Bomb and Arson Unit is taking over the investigation.

This is a developing story, FOX4 has a crew working on gathering more details and we’ll provide updates on this page.